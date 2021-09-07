NFL 2021 Predictions: The NFC and AFC’s Best Long-Term Super Bowl Bets

Every year, a few unexpected Super Bowl candidates appear. It’s not that simple to predict which teams will do spectacularly.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, half of the league’s teams have championship odds of less than 40-to-1 for the 2021 NFL season. Most of them won’t be significant competitors, but if a few things go their way in the next five months, a handful of them may make a serious run.

Here are two Super Bowl long shots from each conference with the highest chance of contending for the crown this season.

Super Bowl odds of 44/1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers

It’s easy to forget that despite the Ravens and Browns winning 11 games each, the Steelers won the AFC North last season. Pittsburgh lost five of its final six games, including the playoffs. According to the preseason odds, the division will be a two-team contest between the Ravens and Browns, with the Steelers fighting to finish with a winning record.

Since Ben Roethisberger was selected in 2004, the Steelers haven’t finished below.500. It’s possible that the eventual Hall of Fame quarterback still has one more good season in him. The offensive line is the team’s biggest flaw, yet if the unit is even close to average, Pittsburgh can win double digit games.

In back-to-back seasons, the Steelers’ defense has been a top-five squad. Two years ago, it almost got Devlin Hodges and Mason Rudolph into the playoffs. The defense, with a new offensive coordinator and a quality bunch of playmakers, might lead Pittsburgh to the playoffs.

Super Bowl odds of 44/1 for the Minnesota Vikings

There are many reasons to believe that the Vikings will have a successful season this year. Minnesota’s 7-9 record in 2020 was an outlier, since it was the first time Mike Zimmer’s squad had lost in six years. The NFC North is set to be a two-team fight between the Vikings and Packers, with the bottom half of the division looking particularly weak.

The Vikings’ five-year streak of having a top-10 scoring defense was halted by a youthful secondary and injuries up front. Minnesota’s defense has been greatly boosted with the additions of cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and Bashaud Breeland, as well as the return of Danielle Hunter and Eric Kendricks from injury.

For the second year in a row, the Vikings have the elements in place to produce a top-five offensive. Dalvin Cook is a top-notch running back in the NFL. The receiving combo of Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen is one of the best in the league.

Kirk Cousins is the quarterback.