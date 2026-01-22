NFF Denies Confrontation with CAF’s Lekjaa Amid Rising Tensions

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, has firmly dismissed rumors of a physical altercation with African football leader Fouzi Lekjaa, rejecting claims of a heated dispute at a recent CAF Executive Committee meeting in Rabat, Morocco.

No Shouting Match in Rabat

Gusau responded swiftly to circulating reports alleging that he had engaged in a “shouting match” with Lekjaa, the president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) and CAF vice president. According to the rumors, tensions arose over the officiating of the Nigeria vs Morocco semi-final match during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with Gusau purportedly accusing Lekjaa of influencing referees.

In an emphatic statement to the press, Gusau expressed disbelief at the claims, calling them “a total falsehood.” He clarified that the relationship between Nigeria and Morocco remains “very cordial,” with no confrontation occurring between the two football figures either in the CAF meeting room or outside the venue at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

“I really don’t know where this report is coming from,” Gusau said, emphasizing his longstanding good relationship with Lekjaa. He also praised Morocco’s hosting of the AFCON tournament, describing it as “exceptionally well run,” distancing himself from any criticisms directed at the match officials.

The Bigger Picture

The rumors, which appear to have originated from Algerian media sources, may have added an element of geopolitical rivalry, further complicating an already tense North African football landscape. As Nigeria and Morocco both eye future World Cup bids, the stakes are high in the continent’s football politics. A fallout between the two nations could have significant ramifications, and Gusau’s prompt denial has helped quash the speculation for now.

With the CAF presidency election on the horizon, every action and word carries weight. However, for now, the relationship between Abuja and Rabat remains intact, with Gusau’s quick response reaffirming the importance of maintaining strong alliances in African football.