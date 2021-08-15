Neymar’s response to Liverpool’s Alisson Becker scoring against West Brom last season.

Alisson Becker has admitted that his Brazil teammates praised him for his most memorable moment while wearing a Liverpool shirt last season.

The Reds goalkeeper spent the summer representing his country at the Copa America, where Brazil advanced to the final before losing to Argentina.

The 28-year-old only made two appearances at the tournament, with Manchester City’s Ederson preferred between the posts.

While Alisson’s role is to keep the ball out of the net, he made headlines last season when he scored one of Liverpool’s most memorable goals.

His last-minute header against West Bromwich Albion helped Liverpool finish third in the table and qualify for the Champions League this season.

When it came to that goal, Alisson claims that Neymar and his fellow Brazil teammates began talking to him about it when he first joined the team.

“Within two minutes, everyone I spoke to in Brazil was always mentioning the goal,” Alisson told The Guardian.

“Everyone, Neymar. They were all giddy with anticipation.

“One day during Copa América training, I played up front. I stepped up front and scored some goals during a session where we were just having a good time.

“It’s no longer a surprise to me! However, it was interesting to hear what others had to say about the goal.

“It was incredible, made even more so by the fact that we qualified for the Champions League this season. It drizzled a little sauce over everything.

“Let’s attempt to win it this season, and then it’ll be even better.”