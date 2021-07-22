Next Women’s Soccer Game in the United States: Start Time, TV Channel, and Live Stream Information vs. New Zealand

The United States Women’s National Soccer Team will face New Zealand on Saturday, following a sad 3-0 loss to Sweden that snapped their 44-game unbeaten record. The game is deemed a “must win” in order to proceed to the elimination stage.

The match begins at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN in Tokyo. Telemundo also broadcasts it, with streaming accessible on NBCOlympics.com, FuboTV, and the Telemundo Deportes App.

The 44-game unbeaten streak is over!

In a 3-0 victory in Tokyo, Sweden’s women’s football team stunned world champions the United States.

The elimination stage will feature eight teams. To progress, the United States will most likely require at least a win and a draw.

The loss to Sweden was the first time the team had lost a game by multiple goals since 2008, the first time they had gone 73 games without scoring a goal, and the first time they had lost a game in regulation since 2011.

“Didn’t we get our asses kicked? Megan Rapinoe remarked after the loss, “I thought we were a bit tight, a little jittery, and just doing silly stuff.”

The Olympics begin tomorrow, and we are looking forward to seeing our USWNT compete for gold. The schedule can be found below. Even though it’s early, record if you can and enjoy some fantastic soccer! WAY TO GO, USA! pic.twitter.com/1EADPW0BcQ

“It’s clear that we dug ourselves a deep hole, but we’re the only ones who can dig ourselves out. It isn’t going to be simple. We need to win the next two games, but the fact that there is still a chance means I know this team will not give up,” said head coach Vlatko Andonoski.

On July 27, the United States will meet Australia.

Australia won 1-0 against New Zealand.