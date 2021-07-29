Next Game for USA Basketball: Men’s Team vs. Czech Republic; Start Time, Channel, and Live Stream Information

The United States men’s basketball team is one victory away from reaching the knockout stage of the Tokyo Olympics after a terrible start to the Summer Games. In a battle against the Czech Republic on Saturday, the United States will have an opportunity to pull up that win.

The match between Team USA and the Czech Republic is set to begin at 9 p.m. local time in Tokyo on Saturday. As a result, the game will begin at 8 a.m. ET. On Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app, a live feed will be accessible.

At 4 p.m. EDT, NBC will broadcast coverage. Fans of basketball may also watch a replay of the game on NBCOlympics.com.

The final game of group play is expected to be a breeze for Team USA. The Americans blew out Iran 120-66 on Wednesday after losing a late fourth-quarter lead over France in their Olympic opener.

Against Iran, Damian Lillard led all scorers with 20 points on 7-15 shooting. Devin Booker led all scorers with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

“Our energy level was higher, and we were able to play at a faster pace. We were more aggressive, and we played as if we were on our own.”

We know positive things happen when #USABMNT boosts its level. #Tokyo2020

The Czech Republic was defeated by France 97-77. Iran was barely lost by six points against Czech Republic.

Tomas Satoransky of the Chicago Bulls is the only active Czech Republic NBA player. With 19 points against France, Jan Vesely, the No. 6 overall choice in the 2011 NBA Draft, led the Czech Republic.

Following the loss to France, Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich made some changes to the starting lineup. Against Iran, Booker and Jrue Holiday took the place of Draymond Green and Zach LaVine.

Less than a week after participating in the NBA Finals, Booker and Holiday have arrived in Tokyo.

According to the point spread at FanDuel Sportsbook, Team USA is favored by 23.5 points. The United States is the overwhelming favorite to capture the gold medal.