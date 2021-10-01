News from the Phoenix Suns: Team Personnel Praises Javale McGee’s Presence.

The Phoenix Suns’ acquisition of Javale McGee was widely regarded as their best offseason move, and the team is already reaping the benefits.

The Suns are delighted to have the 33-year-old backup center, who has always been a polished professional who understands his job in any team he has joined.

“He (McGee) has been around for a while. He’s a kind guy. As reported by Arizona Sports, head coach Monty Williams remarked, “And I’ve told him that.”

“I suppose the first couple of days around me, he was trying to fit in with me, and I had to remind him, ‘Hey buddy, we don’t do that.’ ‘Be yourself in this place.’ It’s all about mutual respect.”

Chris Paul, an All-Star point guard, also emphasized the importance of having a veteran player like McGee.

“He knows what it’s like to come off the bench, but more importantly, he knows what it’s like to win a championship,” Paul added.

“He understands what true teamwork and all that entails.”

McGee was recruited to Phoenix to provide inside defense while also encouraging the Suns to train harder.

The center is always cheerful. Deandre Ayton expressed his joy at having a seasoned center of McGee’s skill.

“Oh yeah, I immediately adore that dude,” Ayton said.

“Today, I believe he sent a few things off the backboard, and I haven’t seen that since college, when another person my size and even taller than me was on the court.”

McGee faced the Suns last season as a member of the Denver Nuggets, in what turned out to be a shocking Suns sweep.

However, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks took advantage of their lack of a solid defender in the paint during the NBA Finals, coming back from a 2-0 deficit to win the title in six games.

McGee’s presence offers the Suns additional frontcourt options, allowing them to field more defensively prepared lineups.

McGee’s significance as a shot-blocking presence in the paint will be crucial when they face teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, who relish assaulting the basket.

Suns fans have been ecstatic about McGee’s signing, which has given them renewed hope that their beloved team will finally win a championship.