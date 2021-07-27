News from the Olympics: What Does Team USA’s Loss to France Mean?

The United States’ campaign for Olympic gold in men’s basketball began with a 76-83 defeat to France.

The star-studded Team USA entered the game on a 25-game winning streak dating back to the 2004 Olympics, when they won bronze after defeating Lithuania 104-96.

Despite failing to convert the majority of their shots, Team USA was able to lead for the majority of the game.

However, the NBA-laden team’s collapse in the fourth quarter with a seven-point lead in the last 3:20 revealed the team’s flaws.

They had numerous chances to put the game away, but they were unable to do so, and France was able to pull off a comeback victory thanks to a 14-0 run.

After the game, ESPN’s Tim Legler appeared on “SportsCenter” to discuss Team USA’s defeat.

“Basketball is a sport that necessitates a great deal of timing, coordination, and role delineation, all of which are crucial aspects of the game. It’s just really difficult to get that sort of attacking flow when you take a team and sort of throw them together,” he remarked.

“You also don’t have a lot of job definition on this team, so you end up having to close the game with five guys who are used to being the club’s top scorer, which makes it difficult.”

This video substantiates Legler’s previous claims. Despite having a five-on-four advantage, Kevin Durant and Jrue Holiday utterly miss wide open jumpers that they routinely make in the NBA.

They had the opportunity to attack the basket and tie the game, but instead chose to hit ill-advised threes with Damian Lillard, Zach Lavine, and Bam Adebayo on the court.

All five players on the court at the moment were paid close to a billion dollars, yet they couldn’t find the bottom of the net or the courage to attack the basket–or even just pass the ball around for an easy shot.

Team USA is suffering from a lack of team cohesion, as seen by their exhibition games leading up to the Olympics.

They have two more days until their next game, and they should spend that time establishing their responsibilities.

After all, you don't want to hear your NBA teammate claim that your talent is good but you can't get along as a team.