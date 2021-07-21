News from the NFL: US President Barack Obama lauds Tom Brady for defying his age to win another Super Bowl.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden hosted the 2021 Super Bowl champions at the White House, and there were plenty of laughs–especially with NFL star Tom Brady.

Brady’s visit to the White House was his first since 2005. Former US President Donald Trump, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, declined the courtesy call when he was in office. At the time, he was still a member of the New England Patriots.

Biden even mentioned his age at one point. The 78-year-old said that Brady and Bruce Arians were the oldest quarterback-and-head coach tandem for a Super Bowl-winning team, despite being one of the oldest political individuals to be elected as a US President.

“As far as I’m concerned, there’s nothing wrong with being the oldest guy to reach the summit,” said Biden.

Brady made statements that appeared to be directed at Trump, so it was a unique perspective.

Brady said, “Not many people think we could have won.” “In fact, almost 40% of people still don’t believe we won.”