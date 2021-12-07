News from the NFL: Ravens Head Coach Glumly on Losing All-Pro Cornerback.

After losing cornerback Marlon Humphrey for the season in a one-point loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13, the Baltimore Ravens’ Super Bowl chances were dealt another major blow.

On the afternoon of Monday, December 6, head coach John Harbaugh addressed the media, and he had almost no words to describe the situation in their locker room.

“I’m not sure what the gauge is on that.” We’d like to have him [Marlon Humphrey], but we’ll make do with the people we’ve got. We have a lot of good players that can come in and play right away. Harbaugh stated, “We’ll be ready to go.”

Humphrey was late on a challenge on wide receiver Diontae Johnson against the Steelers, and his right arm snapped against his opponent’s shoulder pads, resulting in the injury.

Harbaugh decided to go for the two-point conversion because the Ravens couldn’t afford to go into overtime with a depleted secondary. However, the two-point conversion was unsuccessful as quarterback Lamar Jackson tossed the ball just past tight end Mark Andrews’ grasp.

Since Marcus Peters went down during training camp, the 2019 All-Pro cornerback has been holding down the cornerback position.

The Ravens currently have little depth at the position.

With the season-ending injuries to Peters and Humphrey, the Ravens are down to three cornerbacks: Anthony Averett, Jimmy Smith, and Chris Westry.

Harbaugh was then asked how they plan to deal with Humphrey’s loss.

“We’ll see what we can do with the personnel.” There are personnel groups, who goes where, what coverages are available, and what personnel groups are available. We’ve got some guys, and we’ll work on it throughout the course of the week. Harbaugh added, “Some of it is who you play [and]what the matchups are, and we’ll figure out all of that.”

The Ravens’ eight victories and four defeats as far into the season is incredibly shocking, given their injury problems this season, which included losing their entire running back corps before Week 1.

The Ravens suffered their fourth loss of the season, but they remain the AFC North’s top dog.

When the Ravens visit division foe Cleveland Browns for Week 14 on Sunday, December 12th, they must come together as a team and hope that their young players are up to the task.