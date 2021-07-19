News from the NBA Finals in 2021: IMG Academy Director Says Phoenix Suns Look Tired

Following a loss in Game 5, the Phoenix Suns are one loss away from allowing the Milwaukee Bucks to capture the NBA title in 2021.

When he spoke on a recent podcast, IMG Academy associate director Daniel Barto made an interesting observation.

Last July 16, Barto was a special guest on Filipino journalists Vincent Juico and Brian Yalung’s show Sports For All PH.

But before the event concluded, Yalung put him in a position and asked him about the NBA Finals, which were still going on.

“When it comes to basketball strategy, I believe the Suns are worn out. Going back to Phoenix, where all those young players will have all those distractions, their families, and now that the series is tied, I believe it’s just too much,” Barto said.

He does not, however, dismiss the Suns. However, in order for Phoenix to win it all, the director stated that Chris Paul must stand up.

“I believe Chris Paul taking 20 or more shots, sinking the defense, keeping the pressure on Milwaukee so they can recover, and putting up a wall against Giannis is the only way the Suns can win again. And, let’s face it, whether it’s Game 5 or Game 6, the refs will be involved. But I don’t think Milwaukee is tired, and I don’t think Phoenix is,” Barto said.

The Suns are facing elimination for the first time this season after losing Game 5.

Paul and Devin Booker are keeping the fort afloat, but additional help is required. Monty Williams, the Suns’ coach, is well aware of this. It all begins with a single game at a time.

"And you have to be willing to do whatever it takes to get them back on the plane. This is our first time in this situation, and we know how to handle it," Williams said.

The Suns, according to experts, have gone cold at the worst possible time. For the first time since losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, they are down a series.

Although Barto’s prediction appears to be correct, the Suns still have a chance. It all starts with a victory in Game 6 to return the NBA Finals to Phoenix.