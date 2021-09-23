News from the Los Angeles Lakers: The 2017 League MVP Demonstrates a New Shooting Form Ahead of Training Camp.

The free agent’s largest signing for the Los Angeles Lakers is anxious to show off what he’s been working on this offseason.

Russell Westbrook was putting up three-point shots in the gym, according to NBA skills coach Chris Joseph Brickley, who posted on Instagram.

Westbrook’s shooting form back then was more akin to the old-school, textbook approach–squared legs and squared arms, with the ball straight in his face.

However, Brickley’s video shows him with his right leg somewhat in front, allowing his shooting hand to align better with the hoop, and the ball slanted slightly to the right, allowing him to see the basket better.

Westbrook has to improve his shooting while standing because forwards LeBron James and Anthony Davis will naturally draw in more defenders in the paint, leaving him open for the three.

Westbrook also does some one-dribble pull-ups after receiving the ball from a hand-off in the video, as well as a combination of dribble maneuvers before pulling up for three.

Skip Bayless, as expected, voiced his opinion on the topic, claiming that it will do little to help the team’s notoriously poor three-point shooter.

The former Oklahoma City Thunder point guard carved his name in history after breaking Oscar Robertson’s supposedly unbreakable triple-double record.

His biggest flaw, however, has been his proclivity for making three-pointers.

Having him change his shot is a wonderful method to give him the confidence to take the three if he’s open, not that Westbrook has ever lacked confidence in his shot.

His athleticism will undoubtedly deteriorate as he gets older, so being able to shoot the ball with comfortably would help extend his career.

Westbrook can mature gracefully in the same way that Vince Carter did in the latter part of his career when he changed his game to accommodate a three-point shot.

For Lakers fans hoping to challenge for an NBA title this season, seeing him put in the work even before training camp is promising.

The Lakers have five days to prepare before facing the Brooklyn Nets in a preseason clash, as all clubs open their training camps on September 28.