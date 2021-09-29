News from the Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James’ Comments on the COVID-19 Vaccine Are Inconclusive.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has come under fire for his statements about the COVID-19 vaccine made during the team’s media day.

“We’re discussing people’s bodies. We’re not talking about politics, racism, or police brutality, or anything like that,” James clarified.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to become involved in what other people should do with their bodies or livelihoods.”

In an attempt to safeguard everyone around him, James also announced that he had received the vaccine.

“I was (skeptical) about it all, to be sure. But, after doing my study and other such things, I came to the conclusion that it was the best option for not only myself, but also my friends. That’s why I went ahead and did it,” the four-time NBA champion explained.

USA Today’s Mark Medina applauded and chastised the 17-time NBA All-Star for his remarks.

“James gets credit for admitting his skepticism and for playing a key role in the Lakers’ strategy to be fully immunized by the start of the regular season in three weeks,” Medina wrote.

“James also deserves criticism since, like in previous years, he missed an opportunity to make an impact.”

Despite the fact that 90 percent of players are said to have had the COVID-19 vaccine, the NBA has struggled to get their greatest players to get the shot.

Bradley Beal has joined a growing number of NBA players who are opposed to the vaccine, including Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins, and Jonathan Isaac.

COVID-19 has been a contentious fight in the United States, with professional athletes supporting and opposing the vaccine.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a Lakers icon, also issued a fiery statement, claiming that anti-vaccine players are “failed to live up to the obligations that come with (their) celebrity (status).”

Abdul-comments Jabbar’s are echoed by Medina.

“James has always considered himself as more than an athlete, and one can’t help but believe that if he hadn’t stuck to sports, he could have made a bigger difference,” he wrote.

“Even while it sounded hopeful that James talked more freely about why he took the vaccine during media day, the Lakers’ star still passed on asking for others to take the shot.”