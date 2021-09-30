News from the Los Angeles Lakers: A Newly-Acquired Star Makes a Serious Promise to Anthony Davis.

Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers has promised to assist Anthony Davis in reaching his full potential, believing that his All-Star teammate has a lot more to offer the team.

Westbrook spoke about Davis’ on-court influence after their first official workout as a team.

“He’s a one-of-a-kind individual. Nobody can do all he can do at his size like him,” Westbrook explained.

“He’s played in this league for a long time and knows how to play the game. He understands what he needs to show up, and I’m confident he wants to show up. So it’s my responsibility to make sure that’s up every night.”

The Lakers swung for the fences to sign Westbrook from the Washington Wizards in the hopes of winning their 18th NBA championship this season.

During the interview, Davis, who was sitting next to Westbrook, remarked on his new teammate’s remarks.

Davis stated, “I like players who will push me.”

“I want to be pushed,” she says. When I make a mistake, I want guys to inform me. In this first practice alone, Russ (Westbrook) and I had a lot of chats about things we can accomplish as a tandem when we’re both on the floor.”

During last season’s postseason journey, the eight-time NBA All-Star suffered a groin strain and was severely handicapped in their first-round matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

Davis had more time to recover and focus on what he needed to improve on this offseason thanks to the Lakers’ early exit.

Aside from Westbrook and LeBron James, Davis mentioned veterans Rajon Rondo, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, and Deandre Jordan as players who continue to challenge him to be better.

“As a player who wants to improve, you can’t ask for more than a few players who are continually in my ear about things,” Davis said.

Davis’ development as a more forceful force in the NBA will undoubtedly be aided by having a player who leans into his emotions like Westbrook does.

“My goal is to make sure I keep pushing him every day, every practice, and every game so he can be at the peak of his game every night,” Westbrook said.