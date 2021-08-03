News from the Chicago Bulls: Two ex-Lakers guards have transferred to the Windy City.

With the addition of two former Los Angeles Lakers guards, the Chicago Bulls have addressed their guard position’s flaws.

Following a sign-and-trade agreement with the New Orleans Pelicans, Lonzo Ball, who Chicago had been chasing since March, has finally joined the organization, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In the Lonzo Ball trade, the Bulls transferred Tomas Satoransky and Garrett Temple to the Pelicans, along with a second-round pick, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

However, it is unclear whether this will be Satoransky and Temple’s final destination, as the Pelicans’ long-term plans for the two players are unknown.

Ball’s addition provides the Bulls with a legitimate point guard who can relieve Zach LaVine of some of his responsibilities.

Last season with the Pelicans, the 23-year-old made huge progress. New Orleans, on the other hand, was thought to be unlikely to match any significant bids for the second overall choice in the 2017 NBA Draft.

In what might be an entertaining run-and-gun club this NBA season, Ball should fit in nicely with Bulls head coach Billy Donovan’s scheme.

It would be interesting to see a Ball-LaVine combination, as it would give Chicago some versatility in terms of playmaking responsibilities.

With two playmakers expected to be on the Bulls’ roster next season, Nikola Vucevic could see more time in the paint.

Ball’s improved three-point shooting will also help pull defenders away from him, giving the 30-year-old Montenegrin more room to work inside.

But Ball isn’t the only ex-Laker making the move to the Windy City. Alex Caruso has allegedly signed with the Bulls after spending years in Los Angeles.

Caruso was one of the Lakers’ unsung heroes last season, stepping in to fill voids in numerous places throughout the team.

Despite his lackluster numbers, the 27-year-old did his job and answered the call when the ball club needed him.

According to ESPN, which cited sources, the Lakers were interested in bringing Caruso back before the move to Chicago.

However, given the Lakers’ financial constraints, the unreported offer may have been too low for the experienced guard, prompting his decision to join the Bulls instead.