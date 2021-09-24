News from Manchester United: Solskjaer has no intention of selling the disjointed forward.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defended Anthony Martial, who has been heavily chastised.

In their Carabao Cup loss to West Ham United, Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chose to play Martial for the full 90 minutes, and supporters were not impressed.

Solskjaer, on the other hand, made it clear that Martial was not the only one to blame for the team’s poor performance.

“I don’t believe it’s appropriate to discuss specific performances. Solskjaer stated, “Anto (Anthony Martial) was the same as the rest of the team.”

“We were missing some of that cutting edge, and he understands what we need from him. He’ll keep working till he gets a chance.”

However, many believe that Martial’s time at Old Trafford is coming to an end shortly.

“We need to see more from Anthony Martial; we’ve said it before, but he’s not helping his cause,” said Dion Dublin, a former player turned analyst for BBC Sport.

“I’d like to see him sweating and putting the ball in the net. Since joining United, he hasn’t done enough; you see sparks and believe it’s the start, but then he doesn’t do anything,” he continued.

“His body language is deplorable to observe; he doesn’t want to sprint about and work hard to become Manchester United’s No. 9.”

Manchester United fans were enraged by Martial’s lack of effort against a West Ham United squad that should have been beatable.

As a forward, Martial was expected to be daring in the box and take risks.

Teammates Jadon Sancho, Jesse Lingard, and even Diogo Dalot, who was making his first appearance of the season, all attempted to cross the ball into the box for a spectacular shot on goal, but Martial was late.

After a dreadful run in the game, fans did not expect to see Martial play the full 90 minutes, but Solskjaer opted to give Martial a chance to show himself in front of his home crowd.

Manchester United’s squandered opportunities have cost them the Carabao Cup, and they are officially out of contention.

The Old Trafford side will now have to regroup at home before hosting Aston Villa in an English Premier League match on Saturday, September 25.