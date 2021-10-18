News from Liverpool: A UFC fighter has been kicked out of Vicarage Road for supporting the Reds.

Paddy Pimblett, a UFC fighter, was in attendance at Vicarage Road for Watford’s match against Liverpool on Saturday, October 16.

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster is said to have given Pimblett several tickets. The mixed martial artist, though, was ejected from the game after being accused of cheering Liverpool’s scores throughout the game, which the Reds eventually won 5-0.

The 26-year-old explained on social media that all he did was spring up as a natural reaction and that he never went overboard.

Pimblett stated that he and his buddies were escorted out of the event as if they were criminals.

That’s it, mate, we never went overboard, we just leapt up as a natural reaction because we’re all die-hard reds, and all they had to do was say don’t do it again, and we wouldn’t, instead they treated us like criminals and escorted us out when we’d done nothing wrong. Disgrace! https://t.co/i1SF1tkX64 Pimblett afterwards expressed his dissatisfaction on Instagram, posting a video of his ejection from Vicarage Road.

Watford fans, as expected, were not amused by Pimblett’s social media message.

Pimblett’s situation was made worse by the fact that he was also ejected from a neighborhood tavern. According to Talk Sport, the institution was solely dedicated to Watford supporters.

“We were thrown out of the game for celebrating, and now stewards have thrown us out of the boozer because it is a home boozer,” Pimblett remarked.

Foster, on the other hand, had a difficult afternoon as he tried to fend off Liverpool’s onslaught.

But, of all the Liverpool players, the 38-year-old goalkeeper claimed that Mohamed Salah was the one that troubled him the most.

“After seeing him up close and personal against Liverpool, I wouldn’t argue with Klopp’s opinion that he is one of the finest players in the world right now,” Foster said.