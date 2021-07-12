News from Euro 2020: England Faces Backlash After Trophy Presentation After Post-Match Antics

Euro 2020 News: England Draws Backlash For Post-Match Antics During Trophy Awarding

In a tense contest full of drama and intrigue, Italy defeated England in the Euro 2020 finals.

English players are criticized for taking their medals off during the awarding ceremony.

Many on social media call it a poor show of sportsmanship.

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s save will be a highlight for years to come

With all of this in mind, it’s not surprising that as the smoke cleared, there were further disagreements.

England made history by scoring the fastest goal in the history of the tourney. Luke Shaw accounted for that to set the tone. It was his first international goal.

The game’s biggest twist came in the 67th minute, when Leonardo Bonucci equalized.

It all boiled down to a shootout with stars like Andrea Belotti, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Jorginho and Bukayo Saka all missing their attempts.

But in the end, it was Gianluigi Donnarumma who stood out, foiling the final effort of Saka hence handing Italy the European championship.

It was a heartbreaking loss for England, who drew first blood and appeared to have the upper hand in the shootout.

During the awarding ceremonies, most people were upset, and some people were chastised for their acts.

What is it with the @England players removing their runners up medals!? How disrespectful!

Be an example to youngsters and show some humility! #Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/RO0wOzOGyN — Niall Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@welshrower) July 11, 2021

When English players were being handed their medals, some took them off even before taking another step during the ceremonies.

Some supporters reacted angrily to the gesture, believing it to be a sign of contempt.

Some branded it a poor show of sportsmanship, a bad example for the millions of young aspiring footballers who were watching.

Several netizens questioned the action of English players. One quipped how it was embarrassing to see players take off their medals and even called them ungrateful.

I really don’t get why England players took off the medals so quickly and dismissively. Bad vibe x sport. They played well throughout the tournament. Period. — Mariana Mazzucato (@MazzucatoM) July 11, 2021

While it is understandable that English players were upset at settling for the silver medal, Twitter user @MazzucatoM felt it gave a bad vibe to the monumental moment.

Jordan Henderson, one of the most distinguished players on the English national team, was among those who kept the medal.

In the perspective of Twitter user @PatrykZD2, other high-profile names including Jack Grealish, Kalvin Phillips, and Aaron Ramsdale were supposedly treated like filth.

In any case, it cannot be denied that Italy took the game to England and won it on penalties. Donnarumma’s save, the one that broke the English players’ backs, will be remembered for a long time.