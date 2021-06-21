Newport signs Mickey Demetriou to a new two-year contract.

Mickey Demetriou, a defender for Newport, has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

The 31-year-old centre-back, who has been with the Exiles for four and a half years, will be at the club until at least the summer of 2023.

Newport’s official website revealed the new deal, and Demetriou commented, “I’m happy to be extending my time at the club.”

“It’s been sorted for a while now, and we were waiting to come back to Newport to get everything signed properly, so I’m glad it can now be announced.”

“The various cup runs we’ve been fortunate enough to enjoy, as well as the two play-off campaigns in three years, have given me experiences I’ll never forget.”

Demetriou joined Newport from Shrewsbury Town in January 2017, and in April, he made his 200th appearance for the Welsh club in all competitions against Cambridge.

After finishing fifth in the regular season, Newport fell 1-0 to Morecambe in the Sky Bet League Two play-off final at Wembley last month.