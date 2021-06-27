Newport signs Aaron Lewis to a new contract.

Newport has re-signed Aaron Lewis to a two-year contract.

Last season, the 22-year-old appeared in almost 20 games for the Exiles, helping them reach the Sky Bet League Two play-offs.

Lewis joined Newport in February after a loan spell with Lincoln and has established himself as a regular in Michael Flynn’s side.

“I’m really excited to be back,” the defender said on the club’s website. “Obviously, this is a two-year agreement, so we’re just trying to start up where we left off last season.”

“At the end of the day, both the manager and I wanted to get the contract done, we both wanted to get the deal signed and focus on working hard in pre-season.”