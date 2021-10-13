Newcomers to the PFL Eye the Light Heavyweight Title

On October 27th at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, Antonio Carlos Junior of Brazil will meet Marthin Hamlet of Norway for the light heavyweight championship in the PFL World Championship 2021.

PFL unveiled a big lineup of new additions back in 2020, including light heavyweight stars Carlos Junior and Hamlet.

Carlos Junior (12-5, 2NC) of Paraiba, a UFC veteran of over seven years and a former Ultimate Fighter: Brazil winner, was clearly one to watch.

True to form, the Brazilian surpassed expectations by choking out veteran Tom Lawlor in his PFL debut in just under a round.

Carlos Junior’s first performance was enough to secure him the top seed heading into the playoffs, despite his second elimination round match ending in a no contest.

Carlos Junior defeated Emiliano Sordi in the semifinal round, winning by unanimous decision and securing a spot in the million-dollar championship final.

Tonsberg’s Hamlet (8-2) was relatively unknown prior to his PFL campaign, having mostly competed in Europe.

Hamlet made an immediate impact as he choked out Dan Spohn in the second round of his league debut.

Despite losing his second elimination round match, Hamlet fared well enough to secure a spot in the playoffs as the No. 3-seed.

Hamlet advanced to the semifinals by defeating second-seeded Cezar Ferreira Jr., who had been injured in the first round.

Two of the PFL’s most promising light heavyweight contenders will fight for the light heavyweight championship and a million-dollar grand prize on the promotion’s greatest night.