Newcastle’s lofty ambitions are exposed by their failure to sign Emery.

Newcastle fans are still waiting for their windfall a month after a takeover from a Saudi sovereign wealth fund ignited scenes of riotous joy at St. James’ Park.

With no wins in the Premier League after ten games and the club mired in the relegation zone, six points adrift of safety, doubts about the club’s ambitious new initiative off the field are already being raised.

Despite a public courtship by Newcastle’s new owners and the money on offer, Villarreal manager Unai Emery turned down the opportunity to become the Magpies’ next manager this week.

The former Arsenal manager was reportedly hesitant to join the project in its early stages since there was no clear plan in place to make their newfound fortune pay off on the pitch.

“No matter how much noise there was yesterday in another nation, there was transparency and loyalty within the club,” Emery stated when announcing his decision to stay in Spain on Wednesday.

Eddie Howe, the former manager of Bournemouth, is the new frontrunner.

The significant disparity in playing style and experience between Howe and Emery, on the other hand, just emphasizes the lack of a clear strategy.

Yassir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), has been named the club’s new chairman.

They do not, however, have a sporting director, and managing director Lee Charnley, who was a close supporter of controversial former owner Mike Ashley, continues in his position.

Despite poor performances against Crystal Palace and Chelsea since Steve Bruce was ousted two weeks ago, caretaker coach Graeme Carr appears ready to take charge of a third match at Brighton on Saturday.

In the days following the Premier League’s approval of the contentious takeover, Newcastle director Amanda Staveley openly proclaimed her ambition to be English champions in the next decade.

Staveley has been the public face of the PIF-backed group, which took a minority part in the?300 million ($408 million) purchase.

In recent weeks, though, she has watched ashen-faced from the directors box at St. James’ as Tottenham and Chelsea have walked away with victories on the pitch.

Newcastle’s present roster is definitely not good enough to match the club’s new aspirations, but a January transfer window revamp has risks as well.

Newcastle could be even more desperate come January, with ten more league games to play before the window even opens, including matches against Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United next month.

Panic buying at exorbitant prices for those willing to show out and play. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.