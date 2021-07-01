Newcastle wants the Premier League to allow public hearings on takeover arbitration.

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has urged the Government to intervene if the Premier League refuses to allow the club’s arbitration suit against it to be heard in public.

After the governing body failed to reach a decision on a proposed largely Saudi-backed takeover bid last year after 17 weeks of deliberations under its owners’ and directors’ test, the sportswear magnate launched a two-pronged legal assault, citing the European Super League debacle to support his demand for greater transparency.

One line of attack is the upcoming arbitration hearing, which will focus on how the Premier League applied its regulations in examining the Amanda Staveley-led consortium’s offer, as well as the alleged influence of its commercial partners on the process.

“The EPL Rules ensure that the entire arbitration procedure is confidential,” the club said in a statement posted on Thursday. Both parties can, however, agree that it should be done in public. It is the club’s opinion that it should be.

“The issues at hand, such as the legality of the EPL’s decision-making process and the widely reported purported influence of the EPL’s commercial partners on the EPL’s decisions, are of far greater concern to other football teams, supporters, and the general public.

“The recent attempt by some EPL clubs to secede – and the government’s and public’s reactions to it – has once again emphasized the importance of transparency and justice in football governance.

“The days of making crucial choices that affect teams and their fans behind closed doors and away from the public eye are long gone.

“With regard to the arbitration, the club has nothing to hide and welcomes the EPL to agree that it should no longer be held behind closed doors. The EPL should not be terrified of the public limelight if it has operated correctly and properly.”

The consortium is supported to the tune of 80% by Saudi Arabia. (This is a brief piece.)