Newcastle United’s takeover has posed a question to FSG as the ‘blindfolded’ Liverpool face a new reality.

The takeover at Newcastle United has been the topic of conversation for the past few days.

When I think back to what happened at Manchester City all those years ago, I never imagined things would turn out the way they did. I expected them to become a threat, but they have outperformed my expectations.

Financial Fair Play is a little more scrutinized currently than it was back then, therefore Newcastle may take a little longer to get to where they want to be than Man City.

Newcastle is a huge club, and most of their games are sold out, so it will be interesting to watch what happens next. They’ll be a problem in the future, in my opinion.

I didn’t expect top players to flock to Man City after their takeover, but they did, and that’s what scares me about this arrangement. Players are motivated by glory and money, which is understandable in this day and age.

People have always longed to play for Liverpool and Manchester United, regardless of their financial situation.

Chelsea signed Roman Abramovich, City signed Sheikh Mansour, and Newcastle has signed its own contract. Liverpool has never needed to rely on big-money benefactors; we’ve always been able to fund ourselves.

Despite the fact that this agreement does not feel right, and I understand why people are upset, I’ve always admired Newcastle as a team. The fans are fantastic; they’re incredibly dedicated, and they’ve recently been given a helping hand.

What I’d argue is that we’re currently blindfolded in terms of where football is headed. Is everyone going to start asking £500,000 per week now? It’s simply a case of Liverpool attempting to keep up with these clubs in any way they can. The question is, how does this occur? You just want to be in the mix if and when FSG sells. At the club, we have the appropriate players and manager. Because of our history and tradition, I believe that players will still prefer Liverpool and United to Chelsea, City, and Newcastle.

It’s unfortunate that we have so many problems. “The summary has come to an end.”