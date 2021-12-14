Newcastle United might be the next home for Everton’s disgruntled defender.

Newcastle United is not leaving any stone unturned, as another name appears to be on the club’s radar.

According to a report from Jeunes Footeux, Hammers boss Eddie Howe is looking to strengthen his defensive line, and it appears that Yerry Mina is being considered for the position.

Since arriving at Goodison Park from Barcelona in 2018, the 27-year-old has had a difficult time. The Colombian has previously played for the Toffees for three and a half seasons.

Mina has only appeared in seven matches for Everton this season, despite having played 84 games in total for the club.

Since returning from injury, it looks he has failed to find a regular spot. Rafa Benitez has given him chances, but it appears that the time allotted is insufficient.

As a result, there’s a good likelihood he won’t sign a new contract.

To recoup part of the money spent on the Colombian, the Toffees may sell him to Newcastle in the transfer window next month.

Newcastle is apparently willing to pay £17 million ($22.45 million) for Mina’s services.

In their most recent match against Leicester City, it was clear that they needed to improve their defense. They fell 4-0 to the Foxes, and part of the reason for that was their failure to contain Jamie Vardy.

Newcastle United’s defense has been criticized as a result of their performance. Noel Whelan, a former Premier League forward, was one of them.

“For Newcastle, the quality just isn’t there at the back,” he told Football Insider. “The center-halves have made far too many errors.” Jamaal Lascelles is now in charge of Newcastle United’s defense. There’s also Fabian Schar, Ciaran Clark, and Fede Fernandez to consider.

However, with the combination failing to hold up defensively, Newcastle is now scouring the market for available talent who can help the team improve its defense before January.

Other names, other than Mina, are likely to acquire traction in the following weeks.

On social media, Everton fans reacted to Newcastle’s interest in Mina, with some suggesting that it would be best to let the Colombian move on for the appropriate price.