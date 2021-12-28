Newcastle United issues a statement after the Premier League requested that the game against Everton be postponed.

Everton’s scheduled home match against Newcastle United on Thursday has been postponed due to Eddie Howe’s side’s inability to produce a senior starting eleven.

This is the second time Rafa Benitez’s team has had a match postponed in a row, following the club’s Boxing Day trip to Burnley, which was also canceled.

“Newcastle United’s Premier League match at Everton on Thursday evening has been postponed due to Covid-19 instances and injuries amongst the Magpies’ first team squad,” a Newcastle club statement said.

“Our game against Newcastle United at home on Thursday has been postponed after the Premier League Board granted the visitors’ request due to an epidemic of COVID-19 infections and injuries in their squad,” an Everton club tweet added.

According to the Telegraph, the Magpies contacted the Premier League following their 1-1 tie with Manchester United last night due to worries about player availability.

Newcastle only named eight substitutes against Manchester United, two of whom were goalkeepers and two of whom were youth players, as the club struggled to name a full squad.

On Monday evening, Ciaran Clark, Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis, Joe Willock, and Paul Dummett were all missing, and the situation was made worse when Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson were forced to leave the field due to injury.

Fabian Schar and Jonjo Shelvey are both thought to have sustained injuries during the 90 minutes, though this has yet to be confirmed.