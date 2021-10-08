Newcastle United has been taken over by a Saudi consortium.

Despite Amnesty International’s fears that the purchase represented “sportswashing” of the Gulf kingdom’s human rights record, a Saudi-led consortium completed the takeover of Premier League team Newcastle United on Thursday.

The English Premier League said it had resolved legal issues that had previously stymied the takeover and had acquired “legally binding assurances” that the Saudi government would not have control of the club.

The Premier League, Newcastle United Football Club, and St James Holdings Limited “have now settled the dispute over the club’s takeover by the consortium of PIF, PCP Capital Partners, and RB Sports & Media,” according to a statement from the Premier League.

“The club has been sold to the consortium with immediate effect following the completion of the Premier League’s owners’ and directors’ Test.”

“We are incredibly happy to become the new owners of Newcastle United, one of the most iconic clubs in English football,” PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan stated.

“We appreciate the Newcastle supporters’ steadfast support throughout the years and look forward to collaborating with them.”

Alan Shearer, a former Newcastle and England striker, tweeted: “Yessssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss “We can dare to hope once more.” In April 2020, a group led by Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners, and billionaire brothers David and Simon Reuben agreed to buy the club from unpopular owner Mike Ashley for a reported?300 million ($408 million).

However, the contentious buyout proposal was sunk amid an outcry from Qatar-based beIN Sports, the Premier League’s key television rights holder.

Saudi Arabia banned the broadcaster in 2017 at the start of a diplomatic and transport blockade of Qatar, which ended in January. The broadcaster had earlier this year extended its rights to the English top-flight across the Middle East and North African region until 2025 at a cost of $500 million.

Tensions between the two countries have eased dramatically this year, with the Saudi ban on beIN set to be lifted, as well as Riyadh’s $1 billion arbitration claim against Qatar over pirate broadcasts to Saudi viewers by the BeoutQ network.

According to reports, the PIF, which is chaired by Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS, will take an 80 percent stake in the planned purchase.

The buyout could change Newcastle’s fortunes; despite regular crowds of 50,000 at St. James’ Park, the Magpies haven’t won a major trophy since 1969.

Ashley has been a hugely unpopular manager for the past 14 years, during which time the club has struggled.