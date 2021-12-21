Newcastle United Crosses Out Manchester United Midfielder From January Targets, according to Transfer Rumors.

Newcastle United is expected to make a high-profile signing in January.

Jesse Lingard is a name that has been linked with a January transfer. If that happens, the Magpies will not be the winners.

Lingard intends to battle for his place at the club rather than leaving outright, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Furthermore, the 29-year-old winger is motivated by the fact that Ralf Rangnick has taken over the club and that his playing style matches that of the German tactician.

Apart from Newcastle United, West Ham United has been suggested as a potential target for Lingard in the January transfer window.

But, understanding that he is in charge of his own destiny, Lingard is apparently passing up a move next month in order to save money for a fresh challenge in the summer, according to the Express.

Manchester United attempted to reach an agreement with Lingard on a new contract, but both parties were unable to reach an agreement.

The Englishman appears to be seeking a long-term deal, something the Red Devils may not be willing to offer.