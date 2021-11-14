Newcastle United could join Arsenal in the race to sign a striker who looks like Cristiano Ronaldo.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be on the verge of a career-altering move away from Everton.

Calvert-Lewin has missed the most of Everton’s games this season due to a fractured toe. However, clubs interested in signing him have already seen what the 24-year-old is capable of on the pitch, as he finished as the English Premier League’s sixth highest goalscorer last season.

According to Newcastle United, Arsenal has been heavily associated with a transfer raid for Calvert-Lewin, but Newcastle United may also consider splashing out on the prolific striker, who is expected to cost a lot.