Newcastle United could face the same FFP issues as Everton and Farhad Moshiri if they are taken over.

When Farhad Moshiri became Everton’s owner in 2015, it signaled the start of a new era at Goodison Park.

The arrival of Moshiri and his considerable financial resources allowed fans to dream that the gap could be closed sooner rather than later, and that big signings were on the way. A club that had long had its ability to spend dwarfed by those who they sought to make ground on in the Premier League, the arrival of Moshiri and his considerable financial resource allowed fans to dream that the gap could be closed sooner rather than later, and that big signings were on the way.

Moshiri has invested almost £450 million in Everton since his arrival, but the Toffees have yet to achieve their ambition of breaking into the top four and winning a Champions League spot, with all the riches that entails. And there is forced austerity this season following huge spending, with Rafa Benitez spending only £1.6 million in the transfer market to bring in five new players.

The major signings showed up. Richarlison was signed for £50 million, Gylfi Sigurdsson for £45 million, while Michael Keane, Alex Iwobi, and Jordan Pickford were all signed for £30 million or more.

The James Rodriguez experiment cost a whopping £220,000 per week until he was moved on to Qatari club Al-Rayyan last month after his stint at Goodison failed to achieve the heights that either had hoped for.

Let’s not forget that Carlo Ancelotti, one of the most decorated managers in European football history, was at the helm during Moshiri’s rule. Even his presence in the dugout, however, failed to close the gap between the club and the so-called big six, with the largest clubs’ vice-like grip on European football proving too impossible to loosen for the time being.

Everton were losing money without the success Moshiri had hoped for, success that he expected to see delivered before the opening of the 53,000-seat Bramley Moore Dock stadium in three years.

Everton has lost about £265 million in the last three financial years, including losses of £139.9 million in 2019/20, £111.8 million in 2018/19, and £13.1 million in 2017/18. The top teams are suffering from a lack of additional revenue. “The summary has come to an end.”