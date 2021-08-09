Newcastle United completes a permanent transfer deal with Arsenal for a young defender.

Newcastle United witnessed what Joe Willock could accomplish on loan last season, so it’s no surprise that he wants to return to St. James Park.

This time, however, it will be permanent rather than on loan. The Magpies have apparently reached an agreement with Arsenal to sign the 21-year-old midfielder.

According to The Athletic, both parties have agreed to a cost of more than £20 million ($27 million), but personal terms have still to be settled.

He would be Newcastle United’s first major summer acquisition once the deal is completed.

Last season, Willock scored eight goals in 14 games for the Magpies. He was on loan at the club for the second half of last season and did just enough to get Steve Bruce’s approval.

This includes becoming the youngest player in history to score in seven consecutive games. Following that performance, Bruce stated that he would do everything possible to acquire Willock’s signature.

Willock returned to the Emirates Stadium during the preseason, but Sky Sports reported that the English midfielder was left out of the Gunners’ encounter against Tottenham.

It was at this point that rumors began to circulate that Willock was on his way out.

Willock is a product of Arsenal’s youth system. He became a member when he was four years old. The English footballer made 78 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 11 goals.

With no guarantees of regular playing time with the Gunners, Willock might be better off moving to St. James Park.

It might also give the Gunners a boost in their pursuit of Leicester’s James Maddison.

Arsenal needs to find a means to raise money, and the sale of Willock could help.

Maddison is said to be interested in joining Arsenal. However, after paying £50 million ($69.36 million) on Ben White, there are doubts about whether they can still afford to sign the 24-year-old midfielder.

Arsenal could do so by making a cash-plus-players offer. There have been no names given, and it is unclear whether Leicester City is interested in any Gunner.