Newcastle United begin a new era as Manchester United struggles with injuries.

Struggling Newcastle is in the odd situation of being the Premier League’s front-runner at the commencement of their Saudi-led revolution, which begins this weekend.

After decades of underachievement, all eyes will be on Newcastle United on Sunday when they visit Tottenham Hotspur in their first match since the contentious takeover that has Magpies fans dreaming of joining Europe’s elite.

Manchester United must overcome injury issues in order to get back on track at Leicester, while leaders Chelsea must be wary of a Brentford side that is undaunted by big names.

AFP Sport examines some of the hot topics ahead of the weekend’s action:

Thanks to the blockbuster, Newcastle can now look forward to a brighter future.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which owns an 80 percent share in the club, is driving the 305 million ($418 million) buyout.

Newcastle might become a major force in the future thanks to the departure of unpopular previous owner Mike Ashley and the massive financial resources offered by the Saudis.

But, while they aspire to be as wealthy as Manchester City, they must first and foremost focus on surviving.

The only way up for the Magpies is up, as their new owners take over with the club in the relegation zone and without a win in their first seven league games.

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is likely to be replaced by a high-profile replacement, although the club hinted at a reprieve on Thursday when they indicated Bruce would undertake media duties before the Spurs game.

The takeover has been criticized by Amnesty International, which accuses Saudi Arabia of “sportswashing” its human rights record.

Newcastle player Jonjo Shelvey, on the other hand, said it was a much-needed boost for the club’s long-suffering fans, who haven’t won a major trophy since 1969.

“This is fantastic news for the club. I understand what the supporters want: (Kylian) Mbappe and (Lionel) Messi, to name a few “he stated

“That will not happen tomorrow; we must be realistic. However, this group can now achieve anything it desires. There’s no limit to what you can achieve.” Manchester United’s reality has begun to bite after the adrenaline high of Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo’s goal flurry at the start of his second stint with United after joining from Juventus covered over several flaws in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team that threaten to undermine their pursuit for a first major prize since 2017.

United has won just two of their last six games, hampered by inconsistency in offense and defensive blunders.