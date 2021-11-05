Newcastle United are reportedly willing to take a chance on the temperamental Gunner.

Matteo Guendouzi appears to be back on track after a year off.

He had his share of forgettable moments at the Emirates Stadium, but Newcastle United appear to be unconcerned.

Newcastle United will reportedly want to sign the 22-year-old next summer, according to Foot Mercato. However, there are a few things to think about.

The first is whether Arsenal is willing to sell Guendouzi to Newcastle.

Despite his problems with Arsenal, particularly with manager Mikel Arteta, the Frenchman has been retained for some reason.

The second factor to consider is that Marseille is reportedly considering making Guendouzi’s loan move to Les Olympiens permanent.

Jorge Sampaoli and his team are apparently intending to exercise the clause, which is worth £9.5 million ($12.8 million).

The good news is that Guendouzi has options coming into the summer, despite these possibilities.

The release clause is seen as a bargain after being forced to sit out as a disciplinary punishment and failing to blend in with Arteta.

Guendouzi, on the other hand, may have the final word. It took him some time to remember his old form, which he finally did when he joined Marseille.

Marseille is currently in third place in Ligue 1. They have a decent chance of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, which would be even another reason for Guendouzi to stay.

As a result, it would take a lot for the Magpies to sway a deal. Amanda Staveley and the club’s new owners are said to be fans of the France Under-21 international, and most believe they have the financial means to do so.

The interest in Guendouzi comes just a few days after the Magpies agreed in principle to hire Eddie Howe as manager, according to The Guardian.

When Howe was interviewed by Staveley last weekend, he made an excellent impression.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, went with Unai Emery first. Last Tuesday, November 2, the veteran coach had a change of heart, and the course changed.

Staveley and management reconnected with Howe right away, and it looks that only a few things are need to be worked out.

Howe’s appointment as Steve Bruce’s successor is expected to be announced as soon as next week.