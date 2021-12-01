Newcastle United are reportedly willing to spend a lot of money on an Inter Milan midfielder.

Newcastle United may have the financial means to spend, which is why the Magpies are likely to begin signing players in January.

Marcelo Brozovic is one of the targets linked to Tyneside.

Newcastle is ready to offer the 29-year-old midfielder a deal of £115,000 ($155, 000) per week, according to a report from Calciomercato.

Brozovic’s contract with Inter Milan is slated to expire in the summer, therefore he will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Brozovic’s popularity is understandable. He is currently one of the top central midfielders in Europe.

I Nerazzurri is yet to renew his lease, but it appears that the Croatian is ready to wait until his current contract expires.

Brozovic is said to be apprehensive about moving to St. James’ Park and remains hopeful of re-signing with Inter Milan.

It’s also likely that the Croatian would prefer to join a team that would allow him to compete in a championship.

Newcastle may have the cash on hand, but it will take time for them to develop into a serious contender.

Last season, he was a key part in Inter Milan’s Serie A title triumph. This season, he has continued to do so, although his contract, which expires in seven months, has sparked speculation regarding his future at Giuseppe Meazza.

With Brozovic’s chances looking bleak, the best Magpies manager Eddie Howe can do now is scout the market for other available players.

Several names have been linked to the Magpies. Apart from Brozovic, it was previously rumored that Newcastle United is monitoring the position of another player on an expiring contract, Olympique de Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara.

Kamara is a fascinating target because he can play multiple positions.

The only issue the Magpies have is that other teams, such as Juventus and AC Milan, are keeping an eye on the 21-year-old Frenchman’s predicament.

The only known fact at this time is that Kamara intends to join another team after informing Marseille of his intention to depart when his contract expires.