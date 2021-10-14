Newcastle United are reportedly interested in three Manchester United players.

Newcastle United is seeking to overhaul their squad in a significant way, and it’s now being said that they’re interested in signing some Manchester United veterans.

According to an exclusive report by 90Min, the club’s new owners are considering Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, and Phil Jones of Manchester United as potential January transfer targets.

Lingard has yet to sign a new deal with the Red Devils, as previously reported, and it is now thought that if discussions do not progress, they may attempt to sell him in the next transfer window for a huge profit.

Since joining Manchester United from Chelsea in 2017, Matic has played an essential role as a mentor to Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes off the field and as a stabilizing influence when needed.

Jones has only played in two games for Newcastle United so far due to the signing of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid complicating his situation, but he is a high-energy defender who might help the Red Devils’ defense.

Last week, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, gained control of the club as part of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund consortium.

According to The Telegraph’s Uche Amako, the Saudi Arabia-based business is taking 80 percent ownership of the club after a £305 million ($415 million) purchase.

The Magpies are also startled by the new owners’ welcome, according to 90Min, who has apparently been in contact with a slew of players and agents.

After three draws and no wins, Newcastle United is on the verge of relegation, with fans hoping that the club’s new owners can turn things around.

Jones and Lingard make the most sense of the three players, as both have a lot to show and will assist Newcastle United regain their footing in order to avoid relegation.

Matic excels as a tempo-setting player for Manchester United, and if manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offers him more playing time this season, he will undoubtedly help the Old Trafford club challenge for the title.

Alfredo Morelos, a Colombian striker, as well as Chelsea’s Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, are all targets for Newcastle United.