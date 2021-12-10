Newcastle United and West Ham United are both rumored to be interested in the rising Verona midfielder.

West Ham United and Newcastle United are once again in the news, with the two clubs apparently competing for Antonin Barak’s services.

Since the start of the 2021-22 season with Hellas Verona, Barak has attracted a lot of attention.

The 27-year-old footballer has had a fantastic season, scoring 11 goals for the squad after initially arriving on a loan that turned permanent.

He has five goals and three assists in 15 league appearances, including goals against Milan and Roma.

The permanent move looks to have inspired the Czech footballer to step up his game, which is a positive development for the Mastiffs.

However, this has sparked interest in him, with the Hammers and Magpies joining the fray, according to L’Arena.

Newcastle United and West Ham United aren’t the only teams interested in Barak. AC Milan and Inter Milan are among the clubs keeping an eye on the developing midfielder.

Mainz, a German club, has also been mentioned, and a January transfer window push for Barak is possible.

A sum of £17 million ($22.47 million) would be necessary to effectively buy Barak.

It’s worth noting that the Hammers already have some Czech players on their books. Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Soucek, and Alex Kral are among them.

According to Calciomercato, this could have an impact because Barak may prefer to play alongside his countrymen.

A transfer to St. James Park, on the other hand, would make sense for Barak.

The Magpies are expected to make a huge splash, and bringing in players who have the potential to become major stars is a must.

In the case of Barak, this could be a chance for him to shine even brighter and cement his place in the sport.

It’s also worth noting that Hellas Verona may play hardball in order to keep the Czech in the fold.

However, with so many suitors, there’s no doubt that these teams will try to entice Gli Scaligeri with lucrative offers.