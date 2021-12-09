Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing a ‘rare talent.’

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are gearing up for the January transfer window, and it looks that Rayan Ait-Nouri of Wolverhampton Wanderers is a target for both clubs.

The 20-year-old, who only joined the Wolves last year, has been linked with both teams.

When Nuno Espirito Santo was still in charge of Molineux, he swooped up the French defender from Angers for £9.5 million ($12.55 million), according to The Athletic.

Former Wolves manager Stephane Moulin described Ait-Nouri as a “unique talent” who has appeared 34 times for the Wolves in all competitions.

Bruno Lage was in charge of ten of those outings, and his progress is noticeable with each game he has played.

In the coming years, he is expected to develop into a regular in Wolverhampton.

However, his performance has drew the notice of other clubs, like Crystal Palace and Newcastle United in this situation.

Despite having only 18 months of Premier League experience, it appears that the Magpies and Glaziers are willing to take a chance on Ait-Nouri.

The Wolves are anticipated to demand a fee of between £21.5 million ($28.4 million) and £25.7 million ($33.9 million) for Ait-Nouri, who is still under contract for another four and a half years.

This might work in Newcastle United’s favor, as the club is likely to spend heavily in the January transfer window.