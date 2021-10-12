Newcastle Set Their Sights On Arsenal’s Displaced Forward In The Next Transfer Window, According To Transfer Rumors.

Newcastle United has a lot of work to do now that it is under new ownership.

Bringing in crucial players is at the top of the list, and this is something that will most likely happen in the January transfer window.

Mike Ashley’s ownership of the squad was officially taken over by a consortium made up of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, RB Sports & Media, and PCP Capital Partners on October 7, terminating the 57-year-ownership old’s of the franchise.

Newcastle United’s Non-Executive Chairman will be Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of PIF. Meanwhile, Amanda Staveley, the CEO of PCP Capital Partners, will have a seat on the board of directors.

According to the team’s official website, Jamie Reuben will also be a director of the club, representing RB Sports & Media.

The name of Alexandre Lacazette has been mentioned in connection with the Magpies’ desire to take urgent measures as soon as the January transfer market opens.

Newcastle United is pursuing him as one of several targets for the upcoming transfer window, and it would be a wise move.

Mikel Arteta has pushed the 30-year-old footballer down the pecking order, and his current deal expires in just eight months.

The Magpies, according to Fichajes, could provide Lacazette a way out before his current contract expires.

The sum of money that the new Newcastle United management is willing to spend on Lacazette has not been announced.

In any case, it looks that the Magpies are dead set on signing the Frenchman–either in January or whenever he becomes a free agent.

Of course, Lacazette is only one of several players that Newcastle United is interested in. According to sources, the new administration has a 10-man wishlist of elite players that they want to sign in the coming transfer windows.

Arteta has been chastised for failing to notice the French forward. Frank McAvennie, according to Football Insider, chastised the Gunners coach for leaving Lacazette out.

Arteta and the Gunners, on the other hand, appear to be heading in a different path. Indeed, it has been stated that Arsenal is aware of Lacazette’s likely departure and has begun the search for a successor.

The Gunners are reportedly interested in Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.