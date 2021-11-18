Newcastle joins the race for Marseille’s versatile booter, according to reports.

Newcastle United has a fresh name attached to them, with rumors claiming that Boubacar Kamara will be on the club’s radar.

The 21-year-contract old’s with Olympique de Marseille is up for renewal, and the Magpies have entered the competition to sign him after this season, according to CalcioMercato.

Kamara has already made 136 appearances, but his versatility in filling in at various spots makes him an appealing possibility.

With his current contract set to expire in the summer, the Frenchman is considered to be one of the most sought-after players.

However, the Magpies aren’t the only ones on Kamara’s tail. AC Milan and Juventus are also keeping an eye on him.

Newcastle United, Juventus, or even AC Milan may be able to get ahead of the game as early as the January transfer window.

Alfredo Pedulla had previously stated that Marseille would sell Kamara for £15 million ($20.24 million) last summer.

Marseille would most likely want to get as much money as they can before Kamara’s contract expires.

Kamara has already notified Marseille that he intends to depart when his contract expires, and a bigger role at St. James Park could be in store for him.

With Newcastle United anticipated to make a January signing, Kamara might be a good young addition to help the Magpies prepare for a stronger season.

Newcastle has a number of players that are past their prime, with only a few players holding down the fort. Joe Willock, Jamal Lewis, Allan Saint-Maximin, Sean Longstaff, and Freddie Woodman are among those on the list.

Pundits believe that if Marseille sticks to its $20.24 million price tag, it will be a good deal.