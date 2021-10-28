Newcastle joins the race for a budget-friendly Marseille midfielder, according to reports.

Olympique de Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara may not be a household name, but he is still young and has shown promise.

The most obvious aspect about the 21-year-old is that he is a midfielder who does not come cheap.

This looks to be the reason why the French midfielder has been connected with a number of clubs.

AC Milan and RB Leipzig, two teams in hot pursuit of Kamara, are among those suggested. A new club, though, has entered the competition.

According to a report from Il Milanista, Newcastle United has entered the competition for Kamara, who is regarded as one of the best young players in France at the moment.

Kamara is one of Les Minots’ shining spots, having already made 133 appearances in Ligue 1. As a result, it’s no wonder that Steve Bruce has reignited his interest in him.

According to the Mirror, Bruce had his eye on him last summer. He tried to outbid Liverpool and Manchester City for Kamara, but no agreement was reached.

The French footballer’s net worth is estimated to be over £15 million ($20.6 million).

Things could change in the January transfer window, when even non-French clubs can try to sign him on a pre-contract basis at Stade Velodrome.

As Newcastle United cranks up its rebuilding efforts with money to spend owing to new supporters, he might be a key acquisition.

Kamara isn’t the only one who has been linked with a move to the Magpies. Marcelo Brozovic, an Inter Milan defender, is also in the mix.

Brozovic’s contract will end next summer, and in January, he will be free to sign a pre-contract.

I Nerazzurri can still try to come up with a solution, but they must act quickly.