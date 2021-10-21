Newcastle is willing to pay $17 million a year to Barcelona’s $131 million injury-prone star, according to reports.

Newcastle United are reportedly willing to pay FC Barcelona’s injury-prone player Ousmane Dembele $17 million per year.

Dembele has already held conversations with Newcastle over a possible summer transfer, with the Magpies aiming to offer him a five-year contract with higher pay, according to French daily Foot Mercato.

Newcastle are seeking to make a few huge signings following the surprise Saudi takeover, and Dembele, who is out of contract in the summer of 2022, is one of their priorities. According to soccer website Goal, the Frenchman is open to a move from Barcelona to Newcastle.

Following the exits of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, it was previously reported that Barcelona intended to offer Dembele a new contract. While the Catalans have offered the former Dortmund striker a new two- or three-year contract, the star’s agent has yet to respond to the Camp Nou club.

Dembele, who is yet to appear in a game for Barcelona this season, earns roughly $12 million each year. Because of his inconsistency and injury difficulties, he has been requested to take a lower wage. The 24-year-old forward has only made 81 appearances for the club in La Liga in the last four seasons, and a total of 118 appearances in all competitions, scoring 30 goals and contributing 21 assists.

In 2017, Barcelona paid $131 million for Dembele, who had previously played for Dortmund. His statistics over the last four seasons, however, do not justify the Catalans’ high purchase price.

Barcelona have previously accused Dembele of secretly initiating talks with Premier League clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool.

Clement Lenglet, Dembele’s Barcelona colleague, has also been linked with a move to Newcastle. Newcastle had asked Barcelona about Lenglet’s availability during the January transfer window, according to reports.

During the summer transfer window in 2020, Dembele was connected with Manchester United. However, on the day before the deadline, the France international turned down a move, angering Barcelona, who hoped to use the winger’s transfer fee to acquire their target Memphis Depay. The Dutchman joined the Catalan club on a free transfer from Lyon the following summer.