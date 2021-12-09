Newcastle is preparing a massive offer for Manchester United’s winger, according to reports.

Newcastle United has money to spend in January, and a Manchester United winger will be one of the targets.

Jesse Lingard has been unable to agree on a new contract with the Red Devils, with talks apparently stalling.

The Magpies, who are well aware of this situation, are reportedly ready to enter the fray and offer the 28-year-old footballer a lucrative £200,000 ($264,000)-per-week contract.

Ian McGarry disclosed the move during an appearance on The Transfer Window podcast.

There is a growing conviction that the English midfielder is on his way out of Old Trafford, and that he might leave as early as the January transfer window, with Newcastle United slated to seek several elite players to bolster their lineup.

However, the next question is if Lingard would be interested in joining the Magpies.

If they are successful in acquiring Lingard, it might set off a domino effect with the team’s roster featuring prominent names.

As a result, this could explain why the Magpies are willing to spend a lot of money on Lingard in the hopes of changing the attitudes of other young players.

Newcastle United would be willing to accept the chance, however his performance would be a problem.

It’s also worth mentioning that Lingard is coming back from an injury. In his debut game as an interim manager, Ralf Rangnick benched him against Crystal Palace.