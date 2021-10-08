Newcastle is in the process of being taken over by Saudi Arabia, which has agreed to lift the ban on Qatar’s BeIN Sports.

On Wednesday, the Gulf state lifted its embargo on Qatar-based beIN Sports, paving the way for a Saudi takeover of English Premier League club Newcastle United.

Saudi Arabia banned the broadcaster, which owns the rights to the Premier League in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), in 2017 as part of a diplomatic and transportation blockade against Qatar, which concluded in January.

“Saudi Arabia’s 4.5-year illegal ban on beIN will be lifted,” a source familiar with the situation told AFP.

The insider went on to say that Riyadh was trying to settle Qatar’s $1 billion arbitration claim over the BeoutQ network’s pirate broadcasts to Saudi consumers.

Officials from Saudi Arabia had no immediate comment.

Riyadh denied any participation with BeoutQ, but the Premier League’s decision last year to essentially block a?300 million ($370 million) Saudi bid for Newcastle was based on its refusal to take action against the channel.

The league was “improperly influenced” by English top-flight clubs and beIN in making its decision, according to a Competition Appeals Tribunal hearing last week.

An arbitration hearing has been scheduled for January, but rumors in England suggest the contract could be approved by the Premier League in the coming hours, so it may not be necessary.

After a long wait for approval, a group led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners, and the Reuben Brothers dropped their offer for Newcastle in 2020.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Egypt severed ties with Doha over charges that it sponsored extremists and was too close to arch-rival Iran, which Qatar denied.

This year’s ties have significantly improved.

Last month, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was seen in beachwear with Qatar’s emir and the UAE’s national security advisor.

The Premier League and beIN agreed a new $500 million rights contract for the MENA area in December, which would last through 2025.

According to sources in British newspapers, 19 of the 20 English Premier League clubs voted in favor of the contract, with Newcastle the lone vote against it.

The buyout has the potential to change the Magpies’ fortunes, as they have not won a major title since 1969.

Manchester City has won five Premier League titles in the last ten years as a result of its Abu Dhabi-based owners’ support.

Fans have frequently complained about current owner Mike Ashley’s lack of investment since he purchased the team in 2007. Newcastle. Brief News from Washington Newsday.