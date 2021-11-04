Newcastle and Juventus are keeping tabs on a dislocated Real Madrid star.

At least two clubs are interested in signing Real Madrid’s Francisco Román Alarcón Suárez, also known as Isco, when his contract expires next summer.

Under Carlo Ancelotti, the 29-year-old attacking midfielder has struggled to find regular playing time, and his departure is a foregone conclusion.

. According to Super Deporte, Juventus FC and Newcastle United are both interested in his services.

Ancelotti has only utilized the Spanish footballer six times at Real Madrid.

Isco has only scored once in the UEFA Champions League and has yet to play a single minute.

Isco appears to be on his way out of Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, based on his current condition.

Real Madrid’s asking price has yet to be revealed, although it is expected to be reasonable. According to The Mirror, teams interested in purchasing Isco were allegedly requested to pay £6 million ($8.2 million) last summer.

Given his predicament, those figures are likely to be significantly lower by the January transfer window.

Isco’s desire to play and be a regular will be a talking point between Newcastle and Juventus.

Given the Magpies’ current state of reconstruction under new management, a move to St. James Park becomes more likely.

According to The Boot Room, Isco is unlikely to earn much playing time at Juventus, where he is unlikely to be the first choice.

Everton, in addition to Newcastle and Juventus, could be a good fit for the struggling midfielder.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Isco might gain greater playing time for the Toffees, and his previous links with Rafa Benitez could possibly be a factor.

That reunion grew louder with claims from Defensa Central that Benitez is pressing for a reunion with Isco, knowing how difficult it would be to pass up a player of his caliber.