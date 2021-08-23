New Zealand’s ‘All Whites’ are considering changing their name to avoid any racial connotations.

As part of a diversification effort, New Zealand Football is apparently considering eliminating the “All Whites” nickname used by the national men’s team, causing heated controversy among fans and former players.

The nickname refers to the team’s white uniform, but Radio New Zealand reported that it was being reconsidered because the governing board was concerned that “All Whites” could be perceived as having racial connotations.

New Zealand Football declined to comment on the nickname explicitly, but said it was looking into all parts of the game as part of a “journey around cultural inclusion.”

“We are in the process of working with stakeholders across the game, as well as people from outside football, to ensure that we are fit for purpose in 2021 and beyond,” the statement stated.

The term All Whites was initially used during World Cup qualification in 1982 as a reference to both the team’s clothing and New Zealand’s famous All Blacks rugby union team.

White Ferns (women’s cricket), Black Caps (men’s cricket), Black Sticks (field hockey, both genders), and Tall Blacks (men’s basketball) are some of the other Kiwi teams with similar names.

Ryan Nelsen, a former New Zealand defender, backed the change, stating he didn’t want the team to be affiliated with any moniker that may be associated with bad racial overtones.

“Even if it irritates a small percentage, that is enough for me to modify it,” Nelsen told Radio New Zealand.

The planned move, according to respected sports presenter Jason Pine, is “utterly ludicrous” and risks erasing a cherished part of the team’s history.

He wrote, “All Whites is a fan-assigned term based only on the color of the playing strip.”

“It reminds me of the Boston Red Sox. They’re wearing red socks. White shirts are worn by the All Whites. That is all there is to it.”

The Canterbury Crusaders Super Rugby team in New Zealand contemplated changing their name after a white supremacist slaughtered 51 Muslim worshippers in the team’s home city of Christchurch in 2019.

They preserved the name but dropped the logo of a medieval crusader clutching a sword.

Last month, the Cleveland Indians declared that they would no longer be known as the Indians and would instead be known as the Guardians.

In the United States, the Washington Redskins football team ditched their Redskins nickname and Indian head logo last year in favor of a yet-to-be-determined substitute.

Exeter Chiefs, an English Premiership rugby club, kept their Chiefs logo but lost their “disrespectful” Big Chief club mascot last year.