New Zealand Triumphs in Historic ODI Series Win Over India

In a gripping conclusion to the third ODI, New Zealand secured a historic 41-run victory over India, clinching their first-ever ODI series win on Indian soil. The match, held at Holkar Stadium in Indore on January 18, 2026, saw New Zealand’s Mitchell and Phillips combine for a game-changing partnership, despite Virat Kohli’s heroic century.

Record-Breaking Kohli Falls Short

New Zealand, coming into the match trailing 0-1 in the series, were put under early pressure after losing three quick wickets, slumping to 58 for three. However, a remarkable 219-run stand between Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips turned the game on its head. Mitchell continued his brilliant run, scoring 137 from 131 balls, while Phillips added 106 from 88 balls. Their partnership helped the visitors post a formidable 337 for eight in their 50 overs.

The Indian bowlers, led by Arshdeep Singh (3 for 63) and Harshit Rana (3 for 84), kept things tight early, with both claiming crucial wickets in the middle overs. However, Michael Bracewell’s quick 28 off 18 balls boosted the total, giving New Zealand a significant advantage.

As the match progressed, Kohli’s individual brilliance took center stage in the chase. The Indian captain reached his 54th ODI century, taking just 91 balls to reach the milestone. This was his 85th international century, surpassing legends like Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar in various batting categories. Kohli was the anchor for India, keeping them in the hunt even as wickets fell around him. He shared vital partnerships with Nitish Kumar Reddy (53 runs) and later with Harshit Rana (52 runs), but New Zealand’s bowlers held their nerve.

Despite Kohli’s magnificent 124, which came to an end when he was dismissed by Kristian Clarke, India’s chase faltered. New Zealand’s bowlers, led by Kyle Jamieson and Zakary Foulkes, dismissed the tail, and India was bowled out for 296 in the 46th over, falling 41 runs short. The victory secured New Zealand’s 2-1 series win.

Key Moments and Milestones

One of the lighter moments in the game came when Kohli and Mitchell shared a humorous exchange near the boundary, after Kohli applauded Mitchell’s innings and jokingly pushed him off the ground. The lighthearted moment quickly went viral, showcasing the camaraderie between two of cricket’s biggest stars.

Reflecting on New Zealand’s triumph, bowler Jayden Lennox emphasized the importance of staying composed under pressure, especially given the relatively inexperienced squad. “We didn’t overcomplicate the game,” he said. “It was special to achieve our first series win in India, and staying unpredictable was key to our success.”

As the cricketing world celebrates New Zealand’s historic win, Kohli’s individual brilliance is a reminder of his enduring excellence. Yet, it was New Zealand’s collective effort that sealed a memorable victory, one that will go down in the annals of ODI history.