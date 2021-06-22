New Zealand takes the lead thanks to Kane Williamson, but India’s spinners offer optimism for a positive outcome.

New Zealand took a slender first-innings lead in the rain-affected World Test Championship final thanks to Kane Williamson’s long vigil, but India’s impressive bowling performance fuelled chances of a favourable result on the sixth day of play.

The International Cricket Council confirmed on the fifth afternoon that a reserve day had been activated, giving some hope of a positive conclusion to the old format’s inaugural showpiece, despite the fact that two full days had already been lost to rain and additional time had been claimed by bad light.

Williamson, the Kiwi captain, was not in the mood to hurry the game along, playing with amazing discipline in an innings that stabilized his side’s position in the contest while also robbing the occasion of some much-needed impetus.

He had ground his way through 177 deliveries by the time he was eighth man out for 49, putting his team just ahead of India’s 217.

Tail-enders can hit more freely. At the tea break, Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee had the Black Caps on 249 all out, a 32-run lead.

Due to more Southampton rain, play was delayed an hour, and when New Zealand resumed on 101 for two, Williamson and Ross Taylor dropped anchor, scoring only 16 runs in a wicketless first hour.

Despite taking more time out of the game, New Zealand’s progress was so slow that they were vulnerable to a fast change of fortunes, and India’s seamers finally got their due with three wickets in 7.1 overs.

Ross Taylor pushed an aerial drive to Shubman Gill at short cover to finally end the long third-wicket stand, before BJ Watling lost his middle stump to a beauty. Mohammed Shami was the key man, capping off some fantastic swing bowling with two scalps: Ross Taylor pushing an aerial drive to Shubman Gill at short cover to finally end the long third-wicket stand, before BJ Watling losing his middle stump to a beauty.

Between those two blows, Ishant Sharma struck from around the wicket, with Henry Nicholls sensing contact and edging to the cordon. Rohit Sharma took matters into his own hands, leaping in front of Cheteshwar Pujara and scooping up the catch.

Things are looking up after only 34 runs in the morning session. (This is a brief piece.)