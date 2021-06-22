New Zealand and India are still in overtime, with a draw being the most likely result.

The struggle to crown New Zealand and India as Test cricket’s first “world champions” will stretch to a sixth day, but things will need to change quickly to avoid a draw in the inaugural final.

With ‘timeless Tests’ no longer in use, the last time a Test match was allowed to go over the fifth day was in Australia’s Super Series against a World XI in 2005. However, when this year’s marquee match at the Ageas Bowl was marred by two washouts and poor lighting, the International Cricket Council triggered the possibility of a reserve day.

The game made some much-needed momentum on Tuesday, with New Zealand knocked out for 249 and India recovering from a 32-run hole to finish on 64 for two, but a shared title remains firmly in play with a maximum of 98 overs remaining.

As drizzle dropped on Tuesday morning, the teams were held in the pavilion for another hour of misery, and things scarcely moved once they did get started.

Faced with some great bowling but armed with tried-and-true strategies, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor restricted the opposition to only 16 runs in the opening hour, pushing their score from 101 for two to 102 for two.

Throughout his nearly five-hour stint at the crease, Williamson stayed defiantly vigilant, painstakingly reducing the odds of his team losing while simultaneously sucking impetus from the event. In the morning session, he scored just seven runs off 75 balls before departing with an uncharacteristically loose wave of the bat, having made 49 runs off 177 deliveries.

But by then, his team had taken the lead, and an offensive fueled by Mohammed Shami’s tenacity had hurried up the action all around him.

Before lunch, Shami grabbed two of the three wickets that fell, Taylor with an overhead drive to short cover and BJ Watling with a beauty. Henry Nicholls nudged Ishant Sharma to the nimble Rohit Sharma at second slip in the interim.

After only 34 runs in the morning, the afternoon session saw an increase to 115. (This is a brief piece.)