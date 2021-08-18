New York’s playoff chances are dwindling as Steve Cohen criticizes the Mets’ players.

The New York Mets are losing ground in the race for the playoffs, and owner Steve Cohen is expressing his displeasure with the team’s performance. Cohen slammed the Mets’ lineup on Twitter hours after they lost their fifth game in a row.

Cohen wrote, “It’s hard to fathom how professional batters can be this unproductive.” “The most successful teams are more disciplined in their approach. The slugging and on-base percentages don’t lie.”

Cohen reacted sarcastically to a tweet criticizing his comments on the Mets’ difficulties. Throughout the season, the first-year owner has been active on social media. He hasn’t been hesitant about subtweeting the team’s detractors, and a substantial chunk of his posts have been supportive.

It’s difficult to comprehend how professional batters can be so ineffective.

The most successful teams are more rigorous in their approach.

The figures on slugging and OPS don’t lie.

Do you really make the Twitter rules?

From April to July, Cohen found it much simpler to be enthusiastic about the Mets’ chances. Despite a series of injuries, the Yankees spent much of that time atop the NL East.

The Mets’ injuries and offensive issues have finally caught up with them. New York is in third place, 4.5 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves, after a 3-2 road loss to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. The Mets are 6.5 games out of a wild-card spot in the National League.

The Mets are now below.500 for the first time since early May. Over the last 19 games, New York has a 5-14 record.

According to FanGraphs, the Mets have a 10.3 percent probability of making the playoffs.

Only the Pittsburgh Pirates and Texas Rangers have scored less runs than the Mets, who have two of MLB’s four poorest records. In terms of batting average (.235), on-base percentage (.313), and slugging percentage, New York is 12th among the 15 National League teams (.383). With a.678 OPS over the last month, the Mets are in second-to-last place.

Chili Davis, the Mets’ hitting coach, was sacked after the first month of the season. The lineup hasn’t improved in any way.

In the Mets’ lineup, Pete Alonso has been the only constant. The first baseman is now on base. With 26 home runs and 69 RBI, he hit 250/.333/.495 with a.495 on-base percentage. No other Met has hit more than 14 home runs or driven in 52 runs.

J.D. Davis leads the team with an.884 OPS, although due to injuries, he has only played in 45 games. Francisco Lindor and Javy Baez, who was acquired at the trade deadline, are among them. Brief News from Washington Newsday.