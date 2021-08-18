New York Yankees Pass Boston Red Sox In Wild-Card Race In MLB Standings 2021

The New York Yankees have caught up to the Boston Red Sox in the American League East rankings, an achievement that appeared implausible only a month ago.

With three-quarters of the 2021 MLB season completed, the Bronx Bombers are currently in the driver’s seat for the top wild-card slot in the American League.

New York moved one percentage point ahead of Boston in the wild-card standings after sweeping their archrivals in a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. In a pair of nail-biters, the Yankees held off the Red Sox by two runs, effectively tying the AL’s final two playoff positions in a three-way tie.

The New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics are the AL’s wild-card clubs right now, with identical records. The Red Sox have one more win than New York and Oakland, but they also have one more loss.

In the wild-card race, the Toronto Blue Jays are in fourth place. The Tampa Bay Rays had a five-game lead over the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in the American League East, leaving the wild card as the Yankees’ and Red Sox’s sole hope of making the playoffs.

It wasn’t long ago that Boston was the division leader. On July 25, the Red Sox won their third game in a four-game series against the Yankees at Fenway Park, rallying from a four-run deficit in the eighth inning. Boston’s advantage over New York has grown to nine games, giving them the best record in the American League.

The Red Sox have been in shambles since defeating the Blue Jays on July 26. Over the last 21 games, Boston has gone 7-14.

The Red Sox’s choice not to enhance their pitching staff before the trade deadline was unexpected, and it has cost them dearly. Boston is 13th in the American League with a 4.97 ERA in their previous 28 games.

Despite losing three starters and their closer for extended periods of time due to injuries and COVID-19 regulations, the Yankees have an AL-best 3.30 ERA in the previous month. The additions of Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo at the trade deadline have breathed new energy into the lineup. In the last 15 days, the Rays are the only AL team that has scored more runs than the Yankees.

The Yankees have a 22-8 record in their previous 30 games, which leads MLB.

With four games remaining, Boston is 10-5 against New York this season. The Red Sox have clinched the season series and would have clinched it if they hadn’t lost. Brief News from Washington Newsday.