New videos of a Chinese tennis star have surfaced, yet the global outcry continues to grow.

Videos were published by Chinese state media. As worldwide pressure built for answers regarding Peng Shuai’s whereabouts, a photo surfaced on Sunday purporting to show her smiling and well.

The two-time Grand Slam doubles winner hasn’t been seen in public since earlier this month, when she claimed that former vice premier Zhang Gaoli, now in his 70s, “forced” her into sex during a multi-year romance.

Following a worldwide outcry, including from tennis legends and the United Nations, Chinese official media have published footage pretending to indicate that Peng is OK.

Peng appears to be standing in a stadium at what Global Times newspaper editor Hu Xijin characterized as the “opening ceremony of an adolescent tennis tournament final” in one of the videos.

She is among a number of guests whose names are called out to a hushed applause. In the stands, there aren’t many people.

Another video was posted to Twitter by a Global Times reporter, showing Peng signing autographs for kids at a stadium before posing for photos with them.

Hu appears to be strolling into a restaurant wearing a coat, knit cap, and face mask in one of two other videos she shared on Saturday.

Beijing Yibin Guesthouse, a famous Sichuan restaurant a stone’s throw from Tiananmen Square, is owned by the Sichuan municipal government, according to a visible sign.

Peng is sitting at a table, maskless, speaking with guests over a dinner in the second.

The validity of the videos could not be verified by AFP.

The second video, according to Hu, shows “Peng Shuai having dinner with her coach and pals in a restaurant.” The video content plainly indicates that they were shot on a Saturday in Beijing.” The topic of discussion was “tennis matches.” “Tomorrow is November 20th,” stated a man seated with Peng and two women.

“It is the 21st,” one of the women promptly corrects him, hinting that the video was shot on Saturday.

The conversation appears to be pre-recorded. It was shot with a cell phone in the twilight hours. In the video, Peng appears to be at ease.

Peng’s allegations against Zhang were the first time that China’s #MeToo movement had reached the ruling Communist Party’s highest levels.

They were swiftly removed from the Weibo network, which is similar to Twitter, and fears for her safety have escalated since then.

Steve Simon, the president of the Women's Tennis Association, said he was pleased to see the additional footage, but that "it remains questionable if she is free and capable of making decisions and taking things on her own, without compulsion."